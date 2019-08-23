Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 34.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,627 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for 1.5% of Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 103.2% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 82.9% during the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ETN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price target on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.55.

Shares of ETN traded down $1.36 on Friday, hitting $77.01. 227,710 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,630,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.27. Eaton Co. PLC has a 1 year low of $64.46 and a 1 year high of $89.46.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.16% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

