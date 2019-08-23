Palouse Capital Management Inc. Has $2.89 Million Position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 53.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 77,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 26,959 shares during the quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $2,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 54,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 15,261 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 471,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,966,000 after buying an additional 100,466 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 46.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 1st quarter worth about $1,213,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 317,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,828,000 after buying an additional 95,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several research firms have commented on PNR. ValuEngine raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.17.

NYSE PNR traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.38. 23,024 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,567,018. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $34.72 and a 12-month high of $45.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $39.11.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Pentair had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.