Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) Shares Acquired by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,579 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 717 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 215.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 524,733 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $127,447,000 after purchasing an additional 358,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,324,534,000 after purchasing an additional 224,298 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $31,064,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 42.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 409,200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $99,386,000 after purchasing an additional 121,990 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 33.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 463,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,543,000 after purchasing an additional 115,627 shares during the period. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $296.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Sunday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.38.

In related news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 7,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,442,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,359,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.47, for a total value of $2,369,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 940,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,669,785.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 186,092 shares of company stock worth $39,067,840 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $2.41 on Friday, hitting $206.97. The stock had a trading volume of 143,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,429. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 52-week low of $160.08 and a 52-week high of $260.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -376.31, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $216.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $224.92.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The network technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $726.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.89 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 5.42%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

