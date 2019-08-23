Pacific Energy Limited (ASX:PEA) Declares Final Dividend of $0.02

Pacific Energy Limited (ASX:PEA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 23rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. Pacific Energy has a 1 year low of A$0.50 ($0.35) and a 1 year high of A$1.00 ($0.71). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.04 million and a P/E ratio of 30.16.

About Pacific Energy

Pacific Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, builds, operates, and manages electricity generation facilities in Australia. It owns and operates approximately 40 power stations with a total power generation capacity of 400 MW utilizing gas, diesel, dual fuel, or water. The company is based in Landsdale, Australia.

