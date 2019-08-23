OWNDATA 24-Hour Volume Reaches $59,807.00 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, OWNDATA has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and IDEX. OWNDATA has a market cap of $567,764.00 and $59,807.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OWNDATA alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003440 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00066348 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.55 or 0.00361120 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009628 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000070 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 104.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00006940 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000087 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000094 BTC.

OWNDATA Profile

OWNDATA is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens. OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . The official website for OWNDATA is owndata.network

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OWNDATA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OWNDATA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.