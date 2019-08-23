Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.05

Shares of Osisko gold royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$17.05 and last traded at C$17.01, with a volume of 478194 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$16.37.

A number of analysts have commented on OR shares. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Monday, July 15th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$18.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Eight Capital increased their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from C$13.25 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$17.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Osisko gold royalties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$17.64.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of -18.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.93, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Osisko gold royalties’s payout ratio is presently -22.00%.

In other news, Director Pierre Labbé sold 3,613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.98, for a total value of C$61,338.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$165,663.52. Also, Senior Officer Bryan A. Coates sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.70, for a total transaction of C$417,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 150,375 shares in the company, valued at C$2,511,262.50. Insiders sold 269,213 shares of company stock worth $4,489,983 over the last three months.

About Osisko gold royalties (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.

