Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Orange SA (EPA:ORA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €16.46 ($19.14).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ORA shares. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. HSBC set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.60) price target on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th.

EPA:ORA traded up €0.02 ($0.02) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €13.50 ($15.69). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,818,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,300,000. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €13.44.

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

