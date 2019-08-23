Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OPKO Health has gained significantly from RAYALDEE contribution in recent times. Further, OPKO Health’s utilization of the 4Kscore remains strong, with nearly 18,800 tests registered in the second quarter. These apart, the company’s clinical development programs look promising with a robust pipeline of candidates. Several metabolic and endocrinology programs that are underway should provide OPKO Health a competitive advantage. However, the company’s gross margin is under pressure at the moment. Moreover, the company faces cutthroat competition in the MedTech space. Sluggishness in the Services revenue segment remains a concern. OPKO Health underperformed its industry in a year’s time. With respect to quarterly results, OPKO Health exited the second quarter on a strong note.”

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Opko Health from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

OPK opened at $1.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 2.15. Opko Health has a 52 week low of $1.73 and a 52 week high of $6.16.

Opko Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. Opko Health had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $226.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Opko Health will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.90 per share, with a total value of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,831,006.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Scott Fishel bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $96,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,102,000. Corporate insiders own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OPK. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Opko Health by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 119,829 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Opko Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,207,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Opko Health in the first quarter valued at about $173,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opko Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals business in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

