Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Obsidian Energy Ltd. is a conventional oil and natural gas producer and development company. Obsidian Energy Ltd, formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd, is based in Calgary, Canada. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Obsidian Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Obsidian Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.00.

Shares of NYSE:OBE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of $0.89 and a one year high of $7.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Obsidian Energy (NYSE:OBE) (TSE:PWT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $76.26 million for the quarter. Obsidian Energy had a negative return on equity of 13.95% and a negative net margin of 87.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Obsidian Energy will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OBE. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 81.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 118,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 53,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Obsidian Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. GMT Capital Corp increased its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 595.0% during the first quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 1,260,081 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 1,078,787 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Obsidian Energy by 1,840.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,229,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 1,166,276 shares during the period. 13.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Obsidian Energy Company Profile

Obsidian Energy Ltd. explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in western Canada. It holds interests in the Alberta Viking, Cardium, Deep Basin, and Peace River areas. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd.

