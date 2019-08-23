Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $39.84 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp (NASDAQ:OCSL) to post $39.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $43.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $35.77 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending reported sales of $38.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full-year sales of $155.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $148.96 million to $163.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $169.94 million, with estimates ranging from $145.88 million to $194.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.57 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 96.11%.

OCSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of NASDAQ OCSL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.18. 192,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $730.18 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.52. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $5.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.34%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.37%.

In other news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 57,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $315,195.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 59,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $320,527.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $37,500 and have sold 491,259 shares worth $2,664,317. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 38.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,644 shares in the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 6.9% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 69,973 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 25,016.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,064,929 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,772,000 after buying an additional 1,060,689 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 1.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,548,604 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,393,000 after buying an additional 28,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 15.3% in the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 499,039 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 66,206 shares in the last quarter. 48.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

