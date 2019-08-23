NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 73.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,530 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,961 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.06% of NXP Semiconductors worth $19,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Chairman Peter L. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $983,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 24,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,377.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NXPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

NXPI stock traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $101.98. The stock had a trading volume of 421,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,767,046. The firm has a market cap of $33.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.44. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $108.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 22.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.