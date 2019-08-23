NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) Receives $90.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NV5 Global Inc (NASDAQ:NVEE) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $90.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st.

In other news, VP Maryjo O’brien sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $276,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,304.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Tong sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.74, for a total transaction of $157,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 34,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,459.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,964 shares of company stock valued at $2,261,680. Company insiders own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 1,050.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NV5 Global by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 980 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVEE stock traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.56. 2,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,400. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $51.46 and a 12-month high of $96.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.30.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. NV5 Global had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $127.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

