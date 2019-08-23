NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Given a $35.00 Price Target at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies set a $35.00 price target on NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NCNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BidaskClub raised NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $25.00 price target on NuCana and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on NuCana in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

Get NuCana alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NCNA opened at $7.41 on Tuesday. NuCana has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $257.81 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.27.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 608,425 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of NuCana by 257.8% in the 2nd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 117,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuCana in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.