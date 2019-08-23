NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

“We have valued NuCana on a discounted cash flow (DCF) basis, which yields a $624M projected enterprise value as of mid-2020. Our calculations rely upon a 60% probability of approval for Acelarin across both front-line BTC and fourth-line 30% probability of approval for NUC-3373 in the mCRC indication. We utilize a 12% discount rate and 17% effective corporate income tax rate, along with a 1% terminal growth rate.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Get NuCana alerts:

NCNA has been the subject of several other reports. ValuEngine upgraded NuCana from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of NuCana in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BidaskClub upgraded NuCana from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NuCana from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.75.

NuCana stock opened at $7.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $235.89 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 3.27. NuCana has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $30.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 134,310.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 608,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,320,000 after buying an additional 608,425 shares during the period. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 257.8% in the second quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 162,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 117,021 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 558.8% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 60,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 51,607 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of NuCana by 126.1% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 15,660 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana in the second quarter valued at about $139,000. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. It is developing Acelarin that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced metastatic solid tumors; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer.

Featured Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for NuCana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuCana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.