Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.
Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.
A number of research firms have recently commented on NWPX. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.
Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 21,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,045. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 million, a PE ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.
Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Northwest Pipe Company Profile
Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.
