Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) Given $30.00 Average Price Target by Brokerages

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) has received a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a twelve-month consensus price objective of $30.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Northwest Pipe an industry rank of 95 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWPX. ValuEngine upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Northwest Pipe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,169,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 278,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWPX traded down $1.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.95. 21,334 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,045. Northwest Pipe has a fifty-two week low of $16.52 and a fifty-two week high of $27.81. The firm has a market cap of $258.24 million, a PE ratio of -138.61 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.66.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Pipe Company Profile

Northwest Pipe Company manufactures engineered welded steel pipe water systems in North America. It produces large-diameter, high-pressure, and engineered welded steel pipeline systems for use in drinking water infrastructure; and pipes for piling and hydroelectric projects, water and wastewater treatment plants, and other applications, as well as for industrial plant piping systems and structural applications.

