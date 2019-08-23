Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

“We reiterate our Buy rating and increase our PT from $2.50 per share to $3.00 per share. Our increased PT is a direct result of the aforementioned price deck revisions. Our valuation remains based on a DCF of operations at Pebble using an unchanged 15% discount rate.”,” HC Wainwright’s analyst commented.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th.

NAK stock opened at $0.66 on Monday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $1.12.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 31.6% in the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 375,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $90,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,590.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 507,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 61.3% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 297,215 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 113,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the first quarter worth about $30,000.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project that includes 2,402 mineral claims covering approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

