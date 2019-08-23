North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH Sells 502 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH cut its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 46,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 122,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% in the second quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 12.7% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employers Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $1,896,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

In related news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $661,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

XOM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.83.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

