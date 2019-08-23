Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Norsk Hydro ASA is an aluminium company with production, sales and trading activities. The company’s operating segment consists of Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Energy and Other and eliminations. Norsk Hydro ASA is headquartered in Oslo, Norway. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine cut Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Norsk Hydro ASA from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norsk Hydro ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS NHYDY opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Norsk Hydro ASA has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $6.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.55 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a net margin of 0.07% and a return on equity of 2.10%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Norsk Hydro ASA

Norsk Hydro ASA operates as an integrated aluminum company worldwide. It operates in six segments: Bauxite & Alumina, Primary Metal, Metal Markets, Rolled Products, Extruded Solutions, and Energy. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, as well as the sale of alumina.

