NOIA Network (NOIA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $986,001.00

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 23rd. NOIA Network has a market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $986,001.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NOIA Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000362 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit. Over the last week, NOIA Network has traded down 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $507.08 or 0.04874465 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00046676 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001240 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000268 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000214 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

About NOIA Network

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. Its launch date was March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,596,149 tokens. NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia . The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

