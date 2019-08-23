Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp Co Ltd. (NASDAQ:NINE) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.97.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NINE. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $28.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. AltaCorp Capital restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,958 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Spark Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp in the first quarter worth approximately $1,355,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 58,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 16,248 shares during the period.

NINE stock traded down $0.37 on Friday, hitting $6.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,100. Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $40.39. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.05.

About Ninetowns Internet Technlgy Grp

Ninetowns Internet Technology Group Company Limited is a software company that enables enterprises and trade-related People’s Republic of China Government agencies to streamline the import/export process in China. It operates in four segments: enterprise software and related maintenance services , software development services segment, B2C e-commerce and, and real estate development.

