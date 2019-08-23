Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Dougherty & Co lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine lowered Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Svb Leerink raised Nextgen Healthcare from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Get Nextgen Healthcare alerts:

Nextgen Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. 29,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,986. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.08. The company has a market cap of $965.04 million, a PE ratio of 24.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $23.17.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $131.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.33 million. Nextgen Healthcare had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nextgen Healthcare news, Director Sheldon Razin sold 4,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $76,583.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Bristol sold 13,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $267,055.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,004 shares of company stock worth $364,819. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 493.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,588 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nextgen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Nextgen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextgen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.