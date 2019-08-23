New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 700 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its stake in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,780,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,685,715,000 after acquiring an additional 666,776 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,118,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,198,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,770,007 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,256,000 after acquiring an additional 863,010 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,865,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,890,000 after acquiring an additional 130,963 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Xcel Energy by 3.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,369,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $301,829,000 after acquiring an additional 174,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David L. Eves sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $572,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,358,313.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott M. Wilensky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $925,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 79,400 shares of company stock worth $4,746,290 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.71.

Xcel Energy stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $63.09. 714,382 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,221,995. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $46.01 and a 12 month high of $63.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.73.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

