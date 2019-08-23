New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 2,400 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board trimmed its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in IDEX were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IEX. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in IDEX by 64.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 55.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.72, for a total value of $4,886,131.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,407.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Andrew K. Silvernail sold 85,785 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total transaction of $14,390,433.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 258,604 shares in the company, valued at $43,380,821. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 152,307 shares of company stock worth $25,491,583 over the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on IEX shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Shares of IEX traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.38. 1,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,164. IDEX Co. has a one year low of $117.72 and a one year high of $173.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $165.95 and a 200 day moving average of $156.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.01. IDEX had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $642.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. IDEX’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

