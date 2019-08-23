New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Lowers Stock Position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DAL. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,153.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1,716.7% during the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.94. 943,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,254,136. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.08 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.52.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 24th. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.50%.

DAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Imperial Capital boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research set a $69.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.56.

In other Delta Air Lines news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,056,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO W Gilbert West sold 10,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $647,822.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,198,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,278 shares of company stock valued at $5,698,438 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

