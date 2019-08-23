New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,804 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LUV. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 634 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1,073.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the airline’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. 82.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.90. 77,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,877,106. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.28. Southwest Airlines Co has a twelve month low of $44.28 and a twelve month high of $64.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $26.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 16.98%.

LUV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wolfe Research raised Southwest Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.15.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.