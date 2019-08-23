New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Cuts Stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Amphenol by 53.6% in the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Amphenol by 30.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 405,524 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,388,000 after purchasing an additional 95,189 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Amphenol by 36.0% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA grew its stake in Amphenol by 3.3% in the first quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA now owns 49,640 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.59. The company had a trading volume of 12,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,814. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.61. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.95 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). Amphenol had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 24.40%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on APH shares. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Amphenol from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Longbow Research downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.30 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Amphenol from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.41.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

