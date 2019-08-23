Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS) Trading Up 22.2%

Shares of Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NMXS) were up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.07 and last traded at $0.06, approximately 17,111 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 18,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.05.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

About Net Medical Xpress Solutions (OTCMKTS:NMXS)

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc develops and markets Internet technology-based software solutions. It offers software products and services, such as telemedicine building block, an online service for doctors, offices, hospitals, and clinics for telemedicine services; digital paper, a paper form and turns into an online fill-out list; and single pane of glass software that allows a provider to be connected into a video conference with a patient.

