Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.30

Nemus Bioscience Inc (OTCMKTS:NMUS)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.27. Nemus Bioscience shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 54,090 shares.

About Nemus Bioscience (OTCMKTS:NMUS)

Nemus Bioscience, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of cannabinoid-based therapeutics. The company's product candidates in preclinical stage include NB1111 for the treatment of glaucoma; NB1222 used for treating chemotherapy induced nausea and vomiting; and NB3111 for the treatment of methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus.

