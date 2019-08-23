Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.58), Morningstar.com reports. The business had revenue of $54.39 million during the quarter. Navios Maritime Acquisition had a negative net margin of 27.89% and a negative return on equity of 15.15%.

Shares of NYSE NNA opened at $6.11 on Friday. Navios Maritime Acquisition has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $9.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

NNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNA. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 202.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,097 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 16,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Acquisition by 123.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 46,795 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. It charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators under long, medium, and short term charters.

