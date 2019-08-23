National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 12,648 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $819,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,198 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $788,966.64.

On Thursday, August 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 19,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00.

Shares of NRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,485. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of National Research by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of National Research by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of National Research by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 733,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,989,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of National Research by 10,395.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Research in the first quarter worth $396,000. 36.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

