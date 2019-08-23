National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 12,648 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total value of $819,969.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 19th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 12,198 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $788,966.64.
- On Thursday, August 15th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 19,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.72, for a total value of $1,229,680.00.
Shares of NRC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.68. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,485. National Research Co. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $68.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.04 and a beta of 0.80.
About National Research
National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.
Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?
Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.