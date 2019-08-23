National Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,409 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

National Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,409 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 390.0% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Barclays began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Monday, August 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup set a $34.00 price target on shares of KKR & Co Inc and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. KKR & Co Inc has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.81.

NYSE KKR traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 457,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,740,332. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $18.30 and a one year high of $28.73. The company has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.25.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $528.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In other news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 9,149,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.52, for a total value of $279,255,192.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr bought 2,647,100 shares of KKR & Co Inc stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $45,000,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About KKR & Co Inc

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

