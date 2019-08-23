National Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,491 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPLK. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Splunk by 28.9% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,598,685 shares of the software company’s stock worth $323,796,000 after acquiring an additional 582,919 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Splunk by 137.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 762,619 shares of the software company’s stock worth $95,023,000 after acquiring an additional 440,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,494,532 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,058,421,000 after acquiring an additional 408,840 shares in the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 48.6% during the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 929,339 shares of the software company’s stock worth $115,795,000 after acquiring an additional 303,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Splunk by 54.8% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 600,392 shares of the software company’s stock worth $75,499,000 after acquiring an additional 212,442 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $153,025.44. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 60,768 shares in the company, valued at $7,002,296.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 10,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,608.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 247,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,505,957.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,813 shares of company stock valued at $3,676,685. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SPLK stock traded up $1.60 on Friday, hitting $120.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,157,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,506. The business has a 50 day moving average of $132.17 and a 200 day moving average of $128.90. The stock has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.48 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. Splunk Inc has a 12-month low of $83.69 and a 12-month high of $143.70.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The software company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $516.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.97 million. Splunk had a negative net margin of 16.31% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Splunk Inc will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Splunk to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Splunk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.45.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

