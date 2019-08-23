National Asset Management Inc. Has $636,000 Stock Holdings in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 246.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,424 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,279 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 211.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth $70,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Autohome by 15.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 52.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATHM shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. CLSA set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

Autohome stock traded up $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,952. The company has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. Autohome Inc has a 12 month low of $61.43 and a 12 month high of $117.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.42.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $336.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.00 million. Autohome had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autohome Profile

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

