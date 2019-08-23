National Asset Management Inc. Has $557,000 Position in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ)

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,491 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 5,798 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF alerts:

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF stock remained flat at $$56.34 during midday trading on Friday. 2,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,649. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.49. Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.10 and a fifty-two week high of $63.52.

PowerShares Dynamic Networking Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Networking Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF (NYSEARCA:PXQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Networking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.