National Asset Management Inc. Buys 901 Shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 43,479 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NXJ. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000.

NYSE NXJ traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $14.60. 71,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,020. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a one year low of $12.34 and a one year high of $14.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.94.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl Company Profile

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

