National Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 6,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 30,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G by 234.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter.

Get VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G alerts:

MGK traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $131.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.14. VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G has a 1-year low of $1,825.50 and a 1-year high of $2,204.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G (BMV:MGK).

Receive News & Ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VANGUARD WORLD/VANGUARD MEGA CAP G and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.