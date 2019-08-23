Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P China ETF (NYSEARCA:GXC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in SPDR S&P China ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $180,000. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF by 457.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 15,566 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P China ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

NYSEARCA GXC traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.46. 2,096 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,677. SPDR S&P China ETF has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $104.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.57 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99.

SPDR S&P China ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI China Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in China, but legally available to foreign investors.

