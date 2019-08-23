Mycio Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $73,000 Investment in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Mycio Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $74,508,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3,277.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 182,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177,300 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,658,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $175,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,096.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.82. 3,895 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,543. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52 week low of $169.96 and a 52 week high of $204.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.44.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

