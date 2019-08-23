Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the period. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Apache by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 192,634 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,581,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apache by 569.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 268,390 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 228,284 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 598,755 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $20,753,000 after purchasing an additional 37,318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in Apache by 430.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 509,135 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,647,000 after purchasing an additional 413,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Packer & Co Ltd purchased a new position in Apache in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,280,000. 95.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised Apache from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $29.00 price target on Apache and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Apache from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Apache from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Apache in a report on Friday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.33.

NYSE:APA traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 358,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,850,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.23. Apache Co. has a 52 week low of $19.44 and a 52 week high of $50.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.80.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. Apache had a positive return on equity of 5.12% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP William Mark Meyer bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.92 per share, with a total value of $51,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,660.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Lowe bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.83 per share, for a total transaction of $109,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $654,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

