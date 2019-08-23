Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 6,235 shares during the period. Autoliv makes up about 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Autoliv worth $3,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 7,439 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 29,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Autoliv by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 5,740 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Autoliv by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 46,388 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Autoliv by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Shares of Autoliv stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.66. 13,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 492,975. Autoliv Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.07 and a 1 year high of $95.82. The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.01. Autoliv had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Autoliv Inc. will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 36.31%.

ALV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Autoliv from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Autoliv from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a $50.00 price target on shares of Autoliv and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autoliv has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.49.

Autoliv Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.