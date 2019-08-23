Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. nVent Electric accounts for about 1.3% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $2,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of nVent Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,068,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3.1% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 2,280,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,533,000 after purchasing an additional 68,217 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 416.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 76,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 61,465 shares during the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 61.8% in the first quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. now owns 79,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 30,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of nVent Electric by 3,157.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 710,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,163,000 after purchasing an additional 688,454 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Shares of NVT stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.16. The company had a trading volume of 25,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,966. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.37. nVent Electric PLC has a one year low of $19.71 and a one year high of $29.65.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other nVent Electric news, Director Michael L. Ducker bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.51 per share, for a total transaction of $41,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Beth Wozniak bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $106,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVT. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of nVent Electric in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 3rd. Buckingham Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut nVent Electric from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Vertical Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

nVent Electric Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Thermal Management, and Electrical & Fastening Solutions.

Recommended Story: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT).

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.