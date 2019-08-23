Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 12,650 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,650 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.9% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,261 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,065 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.3% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22,980 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC raised its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 9.7% in the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 48,173 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.92 per share, with a total value of $26,760.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 113,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,510.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Koci acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.39 per share, with a total value of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,788.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 68,500 shares of company stock valued at $583,150 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Shares of NYSE CLF traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.94. The stock had a trading volume of 190,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,380,760. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.98.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The mining company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 238.16% and a net margin of 50.72%. The business had revenue of $697.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

