MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Price Target Lowered to $16.50 at Macquarie

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) had its target price cut by Macquarie from $22.00 to $16.50 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MSG Networks from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of MSG Networks from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Imperial Capital dropped their price target on shares of MSG Networks from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut shares of MSG Networks from an in-line rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities set a $23.00 price target on shares of MSG Networks and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.64.

Shares of MSG Networks stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $14.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,172. MSG Networks has a one year low of $14.37 and a one year high of $28.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.07). MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $168.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. MSG Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that MSG Networks will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSGN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 103.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in MSG Networks by 196.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,576 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides live streaming and video on demand, as well as a Website and social media platforms for its brands.

