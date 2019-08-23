MRA Associates USA LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

MRA Associates USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 337 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,977,936 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,233,545,000 after purchasing an additional 3,058,978 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 11,482.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,444,380 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $244,438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,276 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,148,619 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,687,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,362 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth $13,798,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 580,637 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $64,155,000 after purchasing an additional 522,526 shares during the period. 29.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WMT traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company had a trading volume of 207,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,760,016. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.41. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $85.78 and a 1 year high of $115.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $124.00 price target on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Gordon Haskett raised Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.99.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,014,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total transaction of $106,891,622.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,502,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,494,086.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Bartlett sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $327,420.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 122,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,388,531.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,783,026 shares of company stock valued at $187,848,418 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

