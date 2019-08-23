MRA Associates USA LLC Buys 2,075 Shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB)

MRA Associates USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC’s holdings in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5,401.2% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 8,858 shares during the period. Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 146,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 156,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $259,000.

Get Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA PHB traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $18.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,569. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $19.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Fundamental High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.