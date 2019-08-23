MRA Associates USA LLC Acquires Shares of 98 Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW)

MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 98 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHW. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 10.5% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 15.7% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 213,108 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,665,000 after acquiring an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the second quarter valued at approximately $983,000. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the second quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.5% in the second quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 3,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams stock traded down $8.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $515.44. 155,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,998. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $355.28 and a 52-week high of $536.74. The company has a market capitalization of $48.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $495.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $454.99.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.22. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 48.92% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 21.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 24.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $435.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $517.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $522.58.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director David F. Hodnik sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.57, for a total transaction of $261,306.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,990,903.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John G. Morikis sold 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.26, for a total value of $7,662,687.60. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 112,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,911,187.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,608 shares of company stock worth $15,329,391. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors and do-it-yourself homeowners.

