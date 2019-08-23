MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 375 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises about 0.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $33,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Danaher by 59.3% in the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 239 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, MRA Associates USA LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $40,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

DHR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $142.00) on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 19th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Danaher to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $134.00 target price on shares of Danaher and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.54.

In related news, insider Brian W. Ellis sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $145,480.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,889 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,851.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 14,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.28, for a total transaction of $2,101,631.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,054 shares in the company, valued at $3,016,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 190,152 shares of company stock worth $26,858,293. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $136.42. 781,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,976,756. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $145.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.15. The firm has a market cap of $100.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.94.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.