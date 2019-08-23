MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Invests $640,000 in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 4,283 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advantage Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Interactive Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TRV traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $145.98. The company had a trading volume of 70,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $149.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.07. Travelers Companies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $111.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.03 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.69%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 7,500 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,121,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,245 shares in the company, valued at $36,215,627.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 34,594 shares of company stock worth $5,126,180. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on TRV shares. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Buckingham Research lowered Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

