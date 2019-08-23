MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $95,000 Stock Position in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,849 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Contango Oil & Gas were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Contango Oil & Gas during the first quarter worth $394,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 8.5% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,329,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 104,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 78.2% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 215,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 94,435 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 181.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,084 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 29,699 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Contango Oil & Gas by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 128,255 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,164 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital lowered shares of Contango Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Contango Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:MCF traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.09. 210 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 100,643. Contango Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $7.32.

Contango Oil & Gas Profile

Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, it had proved reserves of approximately 131.9 billion cubic feet equivalent, including 54.2 billion cubic feet of natural gas, 9.4 million barrels of crude oil and condensate, and 3.5 million barrels of natural gas liquids.

