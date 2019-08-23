MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Credit Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:CACC) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Credit Acceptance comprises about 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,652 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,931,000 after purchasing an additional 9,406 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Credit Acceptance by 128.9% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 483 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter worth $212,000. 61.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CACC. BTIG Research reissued a “sell” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Credit Acceptance to $484.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $380.00 price target on Credit Acceptance and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.00.

Shares of CACC traded down $10.92 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $455.69. 1,634 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,065. Credit Acceptance Corp. has a 52 week low of $356.12 and a 52 week high of $509.99. The company has a current ratio of 28.16, a quick ratio of 28.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $477.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $466.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $8.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.52 by $0.08. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 45.15%. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Corp. will post 34.67 EPS for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

